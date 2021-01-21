President Akufo-Addo is realigning seven ministries for his second term, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He has also “abolished” the Senior Minister position that was occupied by Yaw Osafo Maafo.

The seven ministries realigned are the Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.

The statement explained that “the President has effected this realignment because virtually all these special-purpose Ministries have achieved the purposes for which they were established.”

This will result in Akufo-Addo having 28 ministries, down from the much-criticised 36 of his first term.

The President’s list of proposed Ministers and Regional Ministers for his new government will be submitted to Parliament today for processes of approval to begin.

“In all, President Akufo-Addo will appoint a total of 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to 46.”

“Eight of this number are women – six Ministers and two Regional Ministers. This is the list that will be submitted to Parliament by the President on Thursday,” the statement said.

The list of deputy ministers will be sent to Parliament “at an appropriate date.”

The President has also decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers in his second term, the statement added.

Signals from the government were already pointing towards a smaller size for the next four years.

The President’s representative at the Information Ministry, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the large government had served its purpose in the previous four-year term.

“After delivering on his first four years agenda, he now has reason to shift his play a little as he gets into his legacy term.”

President Akufo-Addo came under fire in 2017 for appointing what was called an “elephant size” government of 110 ministers.

Critics had said that there was no justification for the creation of some of the ministerial portfolios created by President Akufo-Addo.

New make-up of ministries The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development will now be called the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development. It will be tasked with overseeing the outstanding activities of the erstwhile Regional Re-organisation and Development Ministry. The work of the Special Development Initiatives Ministry and the Monitoring and Evaluation Ministry. will now be co-ordinated from the Presidency. The Aviation Ministry is to be merged into an enlarged Ministry of Transport, with activities of the Ministry of Planning also being subsumed under the Ministry of Finance, the statement indicated. The Business Development Ministry will also be merged with the Ministry of Trade and Industry. A new Minister for Energy is to be appointed, “who will be assisted by deputy Ministers, one of whom will be an indigene of the Western Region.” “On Wednesday, 20th January, and Thursday, 21st January, President Akufo-Addo held one-on-one meetings with the new Ministers-designate, as well as with his first-term Ministers who will not transition into the new government, to break the news to them,” the statement revealed.

Find below the full statement

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO’S NEW GOVERNMENT