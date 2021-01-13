The University of Ghana says it will sanction students who fail to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols while on campus.

Authorities say they will see such offences as a serious one as it has the tendency of putting other students of the university at risk.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chairman of the Heads of Halls at the University of Ghana, Dr. Wiafe Akenten indicated that students can be rusticated or expelled if COVID-19 guidelines are not respected.

“There is a generic rule that the halls go by so anytime you break a university regulation, depending on the magnitude, you can either be rusticated or suspended because this is not a sickness that affects only one person, so we do not want the situation where the recalcitrance of one person will affect everyone.”

More than ten thousand freshmen have been admitted to the University of Ghana this academic year.

About 20,000 have also been admitted at the University of Education, Winneba.

With the admissions come concerns of possible spread of COVID-19 given the challenge of social distancing particularly in academic and residential facilities.

The tertiary institutions have however assured parents and wards of its dedication to making the campus safe for teaching and learning while sticking to COVID-19 protocol

The government closed down schools on March 15, 2020 as part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 21st COVID-19 update, however, announced the reopening of schools.

He said the academic year will commence for new and continuing university students in January 2021.