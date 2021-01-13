The Executive Committee of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC-Ghana) has called on workers across the country to strictly observe all COVID-19 safety protocols per the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service directives.

TUC-Ghana in a statement signed by Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General, said the wearing of face masks, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and the use of hand sanitisers should not stop in this new year.

“The number of active cases remains quite high,” it stated.

The TUC-Ghana called on Union leaders to ensure that appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are provided by their employers at every workplace.

“There was strong evidence that effective use of the PPEs help to protect us from infection,” it said.

The statement commended its heroes and heroines, who were working in the health sector, and urged the government to do whatever is needed to protect them from infection.

“We are confident that the government will work tirelessly to ensure an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Ghana as soon as possible,” the statement added.

191 COVID-19 infections push Ghana’s active cases to 1,330

Ghana has recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the country’s total active case count to 1,330. The total cumulative case count since March 2020 now stands at 56,421 with 54,753 recoveries.

338 persons have died so far from the virus.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.