Authorities of the Paga Senior High school (SHS) in the Upper East Region have asked all female students to go home after fire ravaged the girls’ dormitory on Tuesday, January 26, 2020.

The inferno destroyed personal belongings of students such as mattresses, learning materials and other items.

Even though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Headmaster of the school, Vitus Angkyier, told Citi News, the directive was to enable the school to secure alternative accommodation for the students.

“The Regional Director of education directed that only the girls go home and prepare in a week’s time to come back to school”, he said.

Meanwhile, the boys are to remain in school since their dormitory was not affected by the fire.

Kassena-Nankana West District Director of Education, Alice Ellen Abeere-inga said, efforts are been made to get alternative accommodation for the affected female students to continue academic work.

“What we are going to is to see whether we can arrange some uncompleted classroom block, so that if they come, they can stay there for some time”, she suggested.

She reiterated that the affected students will be extra attention to cope up with their colleagues.

The affected female students are to resume school in a week’s time.