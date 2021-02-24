The Ghana Police Service and personnel of National Security have locked up the 5-bedroom apartment serving as an office for LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana in Accra.

The security operatives raided the LGBTQI office after the owner of the apartment complained about suspicious activities taking place in the facility.

The security officials together with the landlord of the building and the Kwabenya Traditional Council went to the premises of the organization on Wednesday morning and locked up the facility.

According to the landlord, Dr. Asenso Gyambibi, the use of his facility for LGBTQI activities is in breach of the tenancy agreement because the tenant, one Alex Kofi Donkor, rented the facility under the pretext of using it as an office for a health NGO.

The Kwabenya Traditional Council also condemned LGBTQI activities within its catchment area.

The council vowed to resist the establishment of the office.

Click below to listen to the full account of the owner of the facility:

Meanwhile, LGBT+ Rights Ghana via their twitter handle has confirmed the incident, indicating that “we are all safe at the moment.”