The issue of a speedy trial has been at the heart of the ongoing election petition brought by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress challenging the validity of the 2020 presidential election. In many respects, in a petition which was supposed to bring finality to the question whether Nana Akufo-Addo was validly elected as President of the Republic, we have seen the issue of expedition or speed become fetishized and taken the front row in the path to pursuing substantial justice.

In this short piece, I seek first to ascertain, in whose interest is an expedition in an election petition sought. Is it the petitioner, respondents, the Court, or the people of Ghana? I also interrogate the applicability of the Supreme Court (Amendment) (No.2) Rules, 2016 (C.I. 99) to presidential elections that entail run-offs.

Commencing an Election Petition; The Constitutional How to.

The right to commence an election petition action is conferred by an entrenched provision in the Constitution. Article 64 (1) states that:

“The validity of the election of the President may be challenged only by a citizen of Ghana who may present a petition for the purpose to the Supreme Court within twenty-one days after the declaration of the result of the election in respect of which the petition is presented.”

Article 64 (1) determines the issue for adjudication – “… the validity of the election of the President…”. It also resolves the question of capacity – “…only by a citizen of Ghana…” Thus, the Constitution envisages that any citizen of Ghana has the capacity to bring an action to challenge the validity of a presidential election. It also determines the mode of commencing the trial – “…may present a petition…” This contrasts with the general mode of commencing most civil actions by writ of summons. Article 64 (1) also determines the forum and vests the Supreme Court with original jurisdiction to hear and adjudicate on presidential election petitions. Finally, it sets a timeframe within which the petition should be brought, which is “…within twenty-one days after the declaration of result in respect of which the petition is presented”.

Article 64 (1) in my opinion makes the petition challenging the validity of a presidential election sui generis and distinguishes it thus from an ordinary civil action. We can also agree, as is consistent with constitutional jurisprudence, that no law can attempt to vary or modify the clear and unambiguous provisions of Article 64 (1): its form, time to file a petition and forum.