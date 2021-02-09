The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says there is are Post-COVID-19 Clinics for patients who have recovered from the deadly Coronavirus disease in almost all the treatment centres.

“After days or a few months of being discharged from the treatment centre, one could do a follow-up to ascertain whether he or she has experienced any residual damage(s) from the disease.”

The GHS said that would allow medical experts to provide the necessary medical support to the recovered patient(s).

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, made this known at a COVID-19 Media Update in Accra on Tuesday.

The comments come following reports by some medical experts that some recovered COVID-19 patients were experiencing erectile dysfunction and mental health challenges.

“There is a follow-up clinic for people who have recovered from Coronavirus. The fact that you have recovered from COVID-19 doesn’t mean that you’re fine. Any residual damages that the disease might have caused can be identified at the clinic for the necessary medical support,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye explained.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 695 new cases of COVID-19 with the death toll rising to 482.

The average daily infections are stable, but still hovering between 600 and 700, with 60 percent of the cases in the Greater Accra Region.

More than 814,000 tests have been conducted so far, 73,303 positive cases with 89 percent recoveries.

The workplace outbreaks are still high and that called for a shift system to curb the spread.

The UK variants of the disease is said to be deadlier and causing more deaths in Ghana.