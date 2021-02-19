The Wa Airport which serves the travel needs and connects people to the Upper West Region has been fumigated against viruses, bedbugs, mice among other disease-causing organisms.

The Airport which currently receives military aircrafts, chartered flights among others was receiving commercial domestic flight until the outbreak of COVID-19 which halted its commercial operation.

The Assistant Operations Manager of the Wa Airport, Mr. Mohammed Saanni Alhassan during a fumigation exercise by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd intimated that Africa World Airline’s flight landed at the Airport and began commercial operations on October 15, 2019, and had to suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He revealed that the main challenge hindering the resumption of full operation is some telecommunications masks that are interfering with the ability of the aircraft to land properly on its runway.

Mr. Ahlassan indicated that this challenge coupled with an “Apron” which is a parking space for embarking and disembarking is currently being resolved.

He appealed to the relevant stakeholders within the aviation sector to quickly resolve these issues for the people of Wa and its environs to enjoy the economic benefits that come with the commercial flights.

He expressed his appreciation to the authorities of the Ghana Airport Company Ltd and Zoomlion for the disinfestation and disinfection exercise and called for it to be done regularly to make it safe for users and staff.

The Upper West Private Job Manager of Zoomlion, Mr. Abdulai Issahakou indicated that the company has disinfested the arrival hall, departure hall, check-in counters, ticketing offices, aviation security operation offices, Mini VIP area, sterile area, snack bar, air traffic control tower, runway, tarmac among others.

He said the human activities around these areas demand disinfection and disinfestation regularly to make the airport safe for staff and travellers.

He appealed to the general public to observe the safety protocols to help minimize the cases of COVID-19.