The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken his first vaccination against COVID-19.

He received the jab at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Monday, March 1, 2021, together with his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo before taking his jab said, “I decided to take it [the vaccine] publicly to clear all doubts and urge everyone to also accept the vaccine.”

“It’s important to state that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it. So everybody in Ghana should feel comfortable about taking the vaccine. It is important that everybody at the end of the day is vaccinated. That is our objective,” he added.

He thanked the COVAX Facility for giving Ghana 600,000 doses of the vaccine.

President Akufo-Addo further urged Ghanaians not to let their guards down in the fight against the virus.

“All the other protocols remain in place until we are satisfied that the virus finally disappears from Ghana,” he added.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia are also expected to take the jab later in the day at a different health facility.