Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping the Chief of Dedesua in the Asante Akyem South District of the region, Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II.

According to the police, it received information about the alleged kidnapping on Monday, March 1, 2021, and immediately dispatched the Konongo Police Patrol team to act upon it.

It said the suspects, Kwame Boafo, Kwabena Ofori, Theophilus Larbi, Yakubu Adams, Musah Adanda, Edward Kwadwo and Benjamin Gbli were arrested together with the victim aboard an unregistered Honda Civic private car and a Toyota Matrix Taxi cab at Kubease near Ejisu that same day.

Police said it was able to rescue the victim and accost the suspects.

“The victim was seen with injuries and was therefore issued with a police medical form to attend hospital and report back to police to assist in investigation. The suspects are in police custody assisting in the investigation. Among other things, the investigation will uncover the motive for the kidnapping,” a police statement said.

Details on what may have triggered the kidnapping incident and where the victim was being taken to are yet to be established by the police.