The Brifo community has expressed gratitude to the Overlord of the Gonja traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah I for their inclusion in the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

The sentiments of the Brifors were made on their behalf by Naa Donald Soditey Dari at the Jakpa palace over the weekend.

Naa Donald Soditey Dari was appointed as an Ex-officio member of the regional House of chiefs to represent the Brifors who are settlers in western Gonjaland.

The Brifors led by their representative paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura at his palace to thank him for the honour done them.

“Your appointment of me into the regional house of chiefs has gone a long way to testify to our long peaceful coexistence with you and all Gonjas especially those in the Bole Traditional area,” a statement read for Naa Soditey Dari said.

Naa Soditey also hoped “another great wisdom may befall the Overlord another day when he will go another mile” as done in this.

He said they are “very grateful and hope that the cordial relationship that exists between you and our forefathers, the new generation and the generations yet unborn shall continue.”

On his part, the Yagbonwura speaking through his linguist thanked Naa Soditey and his elders for the visit and called on them and every ethnic group in the region to contribute to its development.

He said “The region is not for only Gonjas but every tribe living in it hence the need for us all to live peacefully and enjoy the fruits of the resource-rich Savannah region.”

He also admonished him to respect Gonja Chiefs in the Bole traditional area where they live and pass every issue the want discussed through the Sawlawura and Bolewura before finally to the Jakpa Palace.

Also at the Jakpa palace was the Sawlawura Nungbaso, Hon. John Chaatey Darison, Rev. Fr. John Bosco Naaba Dari, Hon. Simon Belembe, James Bawelyiri, John Balonneh and Mr. Joseph Tinguuretey