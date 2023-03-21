The new Yagbnwura, Bikunuto Jewu Soale has been outdoored at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo at a colourful ceremony on March 21.

This follows his enskinment on Monday, March 20, as the 34th Yagbonwura at Nyange, the ancient capital of Gonja in accordance with time-tested traditions.

Yagbonwura Jira Bikunuto Jewu Soale was born on May 16, 1954, in Chama in the Tuluwe Traditional paramountcy of Gonja in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

He joined the Chieftaincy institution in 2006 when he was enskinned Jakpa Serewura and in 2007 became the Tamanklan wura.

His royal majesty later occupied the skins of Kachanko and Bunda between 2011 and 2012.

On April 21, 2020, Jira Bikunuto Jewu Soale was enskinned as paramount chief of the Tuluwe Traditional area making him the next in line for the Yagbon skin.

As faith will have it, the Kingmakers of Yagbonwura announced he will be the next Yagbonwura following the demise of Tuntumba Boressah, a role he accepted.

Paramount chiefs and Overlords from other traditional areas, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama were among the dignitaries who graced the ceremony.

The new Yagbonwura said he is committed to holding Gonjaland together and called on stakeholders to support the Palace as they work to develop the area.

The Yagbonwura in a speech read for him by his spokesperson, Saaka Seidu Bakari called on all stakeholders to support the Palace to accelerate the development of the area.

“My focus is on the development and transformation of Gonjaland, and this will require cooperation and collaboration with the government. The big responsibility cannot be held alone without the support of the Gonja traditional council and other members of Savannah regional house of chiefs,” the spokesperson for Yagbonwura said.

The Yagbonwura also assured he will take steps to amicably settle territorial disputes with other traditional areas.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on his part applauded the Gonja area for the time-tested peaceful transitions from one Yagbonwura to another.

“We are seeing that the traditions that were left have served us well in a very smooth transition of power following the demise of the late king. I feel proud to be a Gonja today. It’s not the same in many other traditional areas where when a chief dies, it means the beginning of disputes, conflict, and people get injured and killed before a new king is enskinned.”

“We have a beautiful system of rotation and that has served as well. We must ensure that this rotational system survives forever and ever,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia who led a government delegation to the event assured the Yagbonwura of government’s commitment to the development of the area.

“We have heard of the plans and vision he has for the Gonja state and the region. I want to assure that the government will give him the utmost cooperation in fulfilling that vision,” Dr. Bawumia indicated.