Citi TV and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) will hold a post-budget dialogue on Thursday, March 18.

The theme for the programme is “Building Consensus for Effective Implementation of National Economic Policies.”

The dialogue, scheduled to start at 4 pm on the day, will consist of a panel discussion and, question and answer time.

The programme will be moderated by Citi Breakfast Show host, Bernard Koku Avle.

The participants in the dialogue will include goevernment representatives, captains of industry, civil society organization, research institutions and the public.

The speakers at the programme will include Charles Adu-Boahen, the President’s representative at the Ministry of Finance; Seth Terkper, a former Minister of Finance and Alex Ampaabeng, a tax policy analyst.

The budget was delivered on Friday, March 12 by the caretaker of Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Parliament is set to debate the budget this week.

About the post-budget roundtable dialogue

The UPSA-Citi TV post-budget discussion dialogue is a collaboration between the university and Citi TV.

The aim of the programme is to provide a platform for policymakers, industry practitioners and academia to discuss the budget and explore ideas and solutions that could support its implementation.