The Deputy Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu has said over 300,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus as of March 10, 2021.

He said this in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the Annual Performance Review Meeting of the Central Regional Health Service.

Dr. Adofo Ofosu said the programme has been successful, despite the initial reluctance from some Ghanaians.

He further urged Ghanaians to ignore the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine and go for their shots.

“We are glad people are beginning to accept the vaccines. We intend to intensify the campaigns for people to go in for the vaccines using influencers.”

“The vaccines are safe, and I urge every Ghanaian to go for the jab,” he urged.

The Deputy Director General of Ghana Health Service also disclosed that over 3,600 health care providers across the country have been infected with the virus while 14 of them have lost their lives in the discharge of their duties.

Ghana was the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by COVAX, a global vaccine sharing initiative.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India on February 24.

This was followed by a donation of 50,000 vaccines from the Indian government.

The government expects to take delivery of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines by the end of May also from the COVAX facility.

Ghana targeted 570,000 people in the first phase of the vaccination, but indications are that it will exceed this target.

The country’s ultimate target is to vaccinate 20 million persons so as to achieve herd immunity.