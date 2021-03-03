The Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo showed up at his office at the Audit Service Headquarters in Accra at 8:20 am amid tensions with the Audit Service Board.

Today marked the end of the controversial 167-day accumulated leave he was forced to take from July 1, 2020, to March 3, 2021.

Mr. Domelevo has however refused to comment on matters surrounding his forced leave or the current controversies.

The Audit Service Board has questioned Mr. Domelevo’s nationality and his age.

The Board is claiming Mr. Domelevo should have retired in 2020.

In a series of letters between the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman and Mr. Domelevo, the Board alleged that records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provided by the Auditor-General indicated that his date of birth was in 1960.

But Mr. Domelevo holds that his date of birth is June 1, 1961, because the 1960 date was a mistake.

He said he noticed that the 1960 date of birth was a mistake when he checked his birth details in the baptismal register of the Catholic Church in Adeemmra.

The board also said records also showed that the hometown of Mr. Domelevo is Agbetofe in Togo but was now Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

Addressing the Togo links, Mr. Domelevo said his grandfather was a native of Ada in the Greater Accra Region but migrated to Togo and stayed at Agbetofe.

“I was born in Kumasi and my mother in less than three weeks after my birth, returned to Kwahu Adeemmra and I was baptized in June 1961,” Mr. Domelevo added.

Despite the responses, Prof. Dua Agyeman has said the retired health professional will be considered a retired official whose tenure expired in June 2020.

He said his outfit will be relying on the available records.

“As far as we know, the documents are authentic, our information is authentic, he should have retired in 2020, and therefore he is deemed to have retired,” Prof. Dua Agyeman said.