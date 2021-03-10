Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has presented 200 sewing machines and hairdryers to aid some selected constituents in their work.

The gesture, according to him was part of efforts to empower constituents who are hairdressers, seamstresses, tailors.

It was also to equip the beneficiaries who are mostly youth to be self-reliant and to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the constituency.

Dr. Ampontuah Kumah who is spearheading various initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment in his constituency indicated his commitment to support young people to establish themselves

At a short ceremony to present the items to the beneficiaries, the Ejisu MP maintained that the surest way to enhance the socio-economic growth of the constituency was to support Small and Media Enterprises(SMEs) in the area.

He added that “I want to see my constituents prosper and become resourceful entrepreneurs so that together we can reduce the rate of unemployment and also reduce the dependence on others for their survival”.

He advised the beneficiaries to put the items into good use and also ensure also impact on the lives of other people in their areas of operation by extending a helping hand to them.

The Ejisu MP also presented Ghc500 each to 200 constituents to enable them to start-up their businesses.

The presentation was for the first batch of constituents benefitting from the gesture as others are scheduled to receive the same amount to start their business.

Dr. Kumah visited a vaccination centre at Kwamo where he took a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He called on constituents of Ejisu to ignore misconceptions surrounding the vaccines and go all out to partake in the exercise when it is rolled out.