The Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Obeng Mireku, has asked the government and the Ministry of Finance to address the ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News at the 25th Congregation of the school, Professor Mireku expressed concern that the academic calendar could be disrupted if the government fails to intervene.

“We are appealing to the government and the Ministry of Finance to as a matter of urgency address the industrial action by the Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana, and the looming industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators. The Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana is currently on strike, and the Ghana Association of University Administrators has also indicated its intention to do the same if the Finance Minister goes ahead to stop the payment of certain allowances to some of its members.”

“We are thus calling on the Minister of Finance to continue to engage the unions with outstanding issues. I am calling on Vice Chancellors Ghana to intervene to avert any disruptions to the academic calendar of public universities.”

The Senior Staff Association embarked on its current nationwide strike on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The industrial action commenced after the Association claimed that government had consistently failed to address their concerns, which include payment of outstanding Tier-2 pension contributions and improved conditions of service.

The Association previously held a strike in January, 2021, but its members returned to work in February after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a court injunction compelling them to resume their duties while negotiations with government continued.