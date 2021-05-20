The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Akropong School for the Blind is demanding the removal of the headmistress of the school.

The SRC made its request in a petition presented to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for onward submission to the government.

Last week, the SRC and some old students of the school, staged a demonstration after presenting a similar petition to the Ghana Education Service for the immediate removal and interdiction of the headmistress, Madam Mahela Narh.

The SRC accused the headmistress of alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds and cash donations.

During the Chief Imam’s visit to the school, together with the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, to present some food items to the school, the students and their leaders wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘We want change and ‘The Headmistress must go’, among others.

They blocked the school’s main entrance which stalled the movement of the National Chief Imam, the Okuapemhene, the Eastern Regional Minister and their entourage for a while.

Assistant School Prefect of the school, Godknows Akpo, speaking to Citi News after presenting their petition to the National Chief Imam said: “This headmistress has been with us for 12 years now. We haven’t seen any change. There are all sorts of bad things. When items are donated to us, it is not shared to us. There are days we take porridge without bread, that is why we are demonstrating”.

Director of Operations at the Ghana Hajj Board, Ismaila Ibrahim, who received the petition on behalf of the Chief Imam promised that the concerns of the students would be looked into.

He used the opportunity to call on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the school.

“They said they need a change of headmistress, so they presented the petition to me to be given to the National Chief Imam. They were on their knees begging that they didn’t need the headmistress. I believe we’ve heard them well, and I assure that the National Chief Imam will ensure that it gets to the appropriate quarters.”