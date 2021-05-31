The Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Mr. Henry Boakye Yiadom, has made a passionate appeal to the government to allow Diamond mining in the enclave under the tributers system.

According to him, mining has ceased following the activities of ‘Operation Halt’ even though the tributers are not engaged in illegal mining.

Since the collapse of the main large scale company in the area, GCD, the tributers are the individual miners who extract diamond from mined-out areas to pay a percentage to the company for the running of facilities such as hospitals, schools and security installations.

Addressing a town hall meeting with the tributers, the Akwatia MP said the government must restore the activities of miners to bring back life to the once vibrant town.

This he added will lead to the creation of jobs and make the living conditions of his constituents better.

“I will table a statement on the floor of Parliament in a bid to appeal to the government and the sector minister to reopen GCB Limited for competitive tender in order for a prospective investor to takeover.”

“I will also appeal to the house and the Minister to allow tributers to resume their mining activities since the halting of the tributers system is collapsing GCB Limited which in the end leaves the Akwatia constituency as a ghost constituency.”

The government has resuscitated its commitment to ending the activities of illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in Ghana.

This has led to the deployment of the military task force dubbed ‘Operation Halt’, to clear out all mining activities within water bodies and the forest zones of the country.

Currently, the operation, which is in its fourth phase has seen 401 military officers deployed to focus on illegal mining activities on water bodies particularly, River Ankobra in the Western Region.

A statement from the Information Ministry on Thursday, May 27, 2021, said “the Ghana Armed Forces has commenced the fourth phase of Operation Halt II aimed at removing all persons and logistics involved in mining from water bodies.”

“The new phase of the operation focuses on the Ankobra River and its tributaries. The operation is being undertaken by four funded and one men of all ranks”, the release said.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who signed the statement, advised the public to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces.

The ‘Operation Halt’ taskforce has so far destroyed 49 excavators, 228 changfans, and 87 water pumping machines among other mining equipment.