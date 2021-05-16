The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has been honoured at the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours for his achievements as a former Minister of Energy and Petroleum.

The awards scheme was instituted to recognized Ministers of State who had served the state diligently and distinguished themselves in the course of their duty to advance the development of Ghana.

Armah-Kofi Buah, who was honoured alongside other former and current Ministers of State served as a Minister of Energy and Petroleum from 2013 to 2016.

He is credited to have played a key role in the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, Act 815, Petroleum Local Content and Local Participation Regulations, 2013, L.I. 2204, the establishment of the Petroleum Commission among others, which have become the bedrock of Ghana’s Petroleum Industry.

The four-time Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle Constituency and currently the ranking member of Trade Industry and Tourism Committee of Parliament, while accepting the award said he will continue to do his best for mother Ghana in all endeavours whenever given the opportunity to serve.

“It energizes me to continue to work so hard for our country Ghana that we love so much. This serves as a morale booster and motivation for the course I have chosen as an MP. I believe that when given the opportunity to serve, you must serve with honesty, humility and loyalty to mother Ghana which I will always work hard to achieve”, he said.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah holds a Law Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland, University College in the United States.

His Ministerial and Parliamentary performances have been recognised by many Ghanaians and institutions.