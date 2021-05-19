The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has been formally notified of the assault on Caleb Kudah by National Security operatives and the invasion of the premises of CITI FM and Citi TV.

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), which has already been petitioned, says it has taken a keen interest in the matter.

Management of the media house formally notified the Christian council after invoking the jurisdiction of the National Media Commission (NMC) to probe or cause a probe into the case.

The Secretary-General of the National Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Reverend Father Lazarus Anondee, said the Bishops will review the petition and revert to the media house.

“We sympathize with the station and the journalists who were affected by the incident. We acknowledge what you have brought to us; we will review as bishops and revert on the outcome of our deliberations.”

“We want to thank you for recognizing the importance of the conference. And we pray for peace and democracy for this country.”

About 15 organizations including civil society organizations and political parties, have condemned the incident and backed calls for investigations, whiles calling for reforms in the national security setup.

Citi FM and Citi TV have specifically petitioned the NMC to use its mandate under the constitution that enjoins it to ensure the safety of journalists, to investigate or cause to be investigated the two incidents, and recommend appropriate actions.

Mr. Kudah was arrested at the National Security Ministry on Tuesday for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles parked at the premises of the Ministry.

He was at the Ministry to verify a claim by an official of MASLOC that all the cars had been given out.

This was after Caleb Kudah had complained about the wastage of public funds on social media.

A team of heavily-armed SWAT police officers subsequently were dispatched to arrest Citi News‘ Zoe Abu-Baidoo Addo at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV.

This is because Caleb had forwarded some of the footage he captured to Zoe via WhatsApp.

Mr. Caleb Kudah in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point Of View on Citi TV indicated that he was slapped several times by the security officers.

He also insisted that he was hit in the groin by one Lieutenant Colonel Agyeman.

The National Security Ministry says it has initiated a probe into the case.