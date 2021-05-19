The Kaneshie District Court has ordered the State to serve a bill of indictment on the accused person in the murder trial of law professor, Yaw Benneh.

This is the document containing the offences brought against the accused person.

The State was on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, expected to begin committal proceedings against Ebenezer Kwayisi, the sole suspect in the murder trial.

This could however not happen as the accused person had not been served with his bill of indictment.

The first accused person in the murder trial, James Nana Womba, passed away in October last year while in police custody shortly after falling into relapse from earlier treatment.

Early on in September 2020, three other accused persons, Christian Pobee, Isaac Botchwey, and Adam Mensah, were however discharged after the State substituted charge sheets that did not incriminate them.

The late Mr. Womba was however indicted in the new charge sheet together with Apambuor Agyabadu Nkansah.

Mr. Nkansah had also suffered ill-health while in police custody.

Presiding Judge, Ama Adomako Kwakye, has therefore adjourned the case to June 9, 2021, with the directive that the bill of indictment is served on the accused person.