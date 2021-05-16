The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said the Imposition of Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012), will remain in force until further notice.

According to him, until the country vaccinates the requisite number of Ghanaians needed to curb the spread, the Act will remain in force.

President Akufo-Addo therefore said the security agencies have been charged to enforce the Act to the latter.

‘Until we vaccinate the requisite numbers of Ghanaians and achieve herd immunity, which will help return our lives to normalcy, the Imposition of Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012), will remain in force and the security agencies will not relent in their efforts to enforce it.”

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the nation on Sunday, May 16, 2021, on the management of the outbreak in the country.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also announced that the country will commence the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

According to him, the exercise will take place in some 43 districts.

He added that the Ghana Health Service will provide more information on the vaccination in the coming week.

“I am happy to announce that beginning Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday 26 May, the deployment of the second dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centres in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab as the science prescribes. More details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service in the coming week.”

