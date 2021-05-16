The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced that the country will commence the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 25th national address on the management of the pandemic in the country.

According to him, the exercise will take place in some 43 districts.

President Akufo-Addo added that the Ghana Health Service will provide more information on the vaccination in the coming week.

“I am happy to announce that beginning Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday 26 May, the deployment of the second dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centres in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab as the science prescribes. More details of the deployment will be communicated by the Ghana Health Service in the coming week.”

Earlier, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had indicated that the vaccination exercise will be administered to individuals who are due for their second jabs.

In an interview with Citi News, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said individuals who have reached the 12-week period after the first jab will be prioritized.

He said GHS has the data of all persons who qualify to receive their second jabs.

“We have the information and data of those who took their vaccines early and as we speak, not everybody is even qualified to get the second dose because it depends on when you had your first dose.”

“So we are going to follow the same routine to ensure that those who are due and those who are closest to the 12 weeks will be our priority until everybody is done,” he said.

When did Ghana’s vaccination exercise start?

Ghana’s mass vaccination against the coronavirus begun on March 2, 2021, with the deployment of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which were manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

In addition to the COVAX support, Ghana received 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the Indian government and 165,000 from MTN.

Ghana has so far vaccinated close to 900,000 persons against the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Follow @Khaptain4real

