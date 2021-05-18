The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) says the eight-day load shedding experienced in parts of Accra ended at 6:00 am today, May 18, 2021.

The power distribution company made this known in a press statement issued on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

“Following the earlier notice of the need to interrupt power supply for the eight (8) days from Monday, 10th May to Monday, 17th May 2021, to enable the tie-in of the newly constructed Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to GRIDCo’s 330kV transmission line, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wishes to inform the public especially the affected customers that the programme has ended today, Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 6:00am,” ECG announced in the statement.

The statement added that “this project forms part of efforts to improve power supply reliability and system voltages.”

ECG says it will also, in the coming days, announce other planned power interruptions, necessary to enable its contractors to complete maintenance works on the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

“Other needed interruptions in power supply to enable contractors to complete the next project, the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) will be communicated in due course.”

About the ended timetable coming

The Electricity Company of Ghana started the eight-day power rationing in Accra on May 10, 2021, to allow it to undertake some maintenance works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply point.

