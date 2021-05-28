The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, which has over 300 communities under its jurisdiction, has expressed concern about a possible destoolment of the Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim, Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea II, by one faction in the traditional council.

The Council fears the possible destoolment of the Omanhene will worsen the plight of the over 300 Gomoa communities, which are already riddled with chieftaincy disputes.

Speaking to Citi News at a press conference to address their concerns, some of the chiefs said it was time for the Gomoa communities to come together to build Gomoa Akyempim.

“Things have become bad in Gomoa areas and our traditions are gradually being thrown away. They think it’s easy to destool a chief, but it’s not like we think.”

“If a chief has faulted, we should use the appropriate channel to destool that Chief. I want to beg the government to intervene to bring peace to Gomoa land,” one of the chiefs said to Citi News.

The Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim, Obirifu Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea II, while addressing the media, also denied the allegations levelled against him.

“They compare me to the MTTD officers from the Ghana Police Service who are accused of taking bribes. They are only interested in tarnishing my image. But I want to tell them to take me to court.”

“That is where we can battle it out. Like Jesus Christ who was crucified, they are doing the same to me,” the Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim said.