The controversies surrounding what appears to be the questionable removal of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator from office may not be ending anytime soon.

The latest twist to the vacillating impasse between the acting National Security Coordinator and the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo, is that the latter has released a list of professional achievements and records to dispute the former’s attempt to discredit his competence.

Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd), the National Security Coordinator, had said that DCOP Opare-Addo’s tenure in office had expired, but his mandate was not renewed due to “non-performance and his own criminal activities”.

Without giving further details about the supposed criminality, the National Security boss justified the forceful removal of DCOP Opare -Addo maintaining that it was as a result of his refusal to hand over his duties to a newly appointed person for that office.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, DCOP Opare-Addo said those claims against him were preposterous and a deliberate ploy to taint his personal and professional image.

“Ordinarily, I would not have responded to such accusations, but I find the comments by Major-General Adu Amanfo distastefully unprofessional and a direct attack on my unblemished professional career spanning over three decades in the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Police Service.”

Commenting on accusations that he had a pile of criminal record that has been subjected to scrutiny, DCOP Opare -Addo indicated that “alleged criminal activities are completely false and a figment of his imagination.”

For him, his work experience has been achieved on the basis of professionalism and integrity without any iota of criminality and non-performance.

“I have always exhibited high professional standards in my work and my record in the various capacities is there for all to see.”

“With over two decades of service as a senior police officer in the Ghana Police Service, there was not a single allegation against my hard-earned reputation, and for this reason, I find the comments made by the Acting National Security Coordinator as a misrepresentation of facts and unfortunate cultivated lies by an Officer of the ilk of a retired Major-General,” he said.

Find below work experience as outlined by DCOP Opare-Addo prior to his role as Ashanti Regional security liaison officer:

I joined the Ghana Police Service through their officer’s cadet programme in 1989 and passed out in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and was assigned as the Secretary to the then Inspector General of Police, J.Y.A. Kwofie. I served in this capacity for almost seven years and the longest-serving secretary to the longest-serving IGP in Ghana. Deputy Commandant/Directing staff of Ghana Police College Head of Interpol, Deportation and Extradition Unit, CID Headquarters Divisional Police Commander-Mampong, Ashanti Region Deputy Regional Police Commander, Ashanti Region Regional Police Commander, Brong Ahafo Region Regional Police Commander, Greater Accra Region Regional Police Commander, Ashanti Region Director General, Legal Directorate at the National Police Headquarters Director General, Technical, National Police Headquarters Barrister- at- Law for twenty-one years

He added that apart from his regular work:

I am a Special Consultant and designer of the Security Sector Reform Participants’ Manual on Reform, Restructuring and Rebuilding of Police Institutions, an 86-page manual with an accompanying 24 page Facilitators Notes at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra. I have facilitated several training programs for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Facilitated the Security Sector Reform (SSR) Police Course in Lilongwe, the Republic of Malawi. Also, I facilitated the Security Sector Reform(SSR) Police course in Banjul, the Gambia. I was Civilian Police Adviser and Ghanaian Police Contingent Commander for UNMIL: LIBERIA, CP 15. I also developed teaching manuals for the Liberian Police College: