The driver of Alhassan Yabdoo, the District Chief Executive for Karaga, has been shot dead.

The driver, Ziblim Issah, was killed on Saturday morning by assailants around 1:00 am.

He was traveling from Tamale to Karaga when he was attacked. The DCE was not in the car when the driver was shot and killed.

Police have commenced investigation into the incident. According to them, the case is being treated as robbery.

“There is no indication so far that the DCE was a target in the attack,” the Police said.

“What we know still is that it was a robbery because certain things were taken from the vehicle,” the Northern Regional Police Command’s Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga said to Citi News.

“It is too early for us to be clear on whether there was an attempt on his [Alhassan Yabdoo’s] life,” he added.

Supt. Ananga said police will meet with the DCE, Mr. Yabdoo, later on Sunday, May 30, 2021, as part of investigations into the incident.