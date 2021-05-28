The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, which offers high-quality sound, a powerful 10-hour battery life and active noise cancellation (ANC), all in a fashionable and comfortable design would be available for Preorder in Ghana, starting Friday May 28th 2021. Priced at an affordable GHS419, preorder and get 2 free gift boxes.

High Quality Audio

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i features customised components including 10 mm large dynamic drivers to offer larger amplitude for a powerful bass performance. At the same time, the superb wind noise reduction structure ensures the consistency of the sound effects to make them comfortable to listen to.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is designed to cater to the user’s need for pop music. The professional tuning team combined different instruments, rhythms, and vocal styles to adjust the audio quality to fit the frequency of pop music, offering a balanced audio output that is suitable for most users’ daily needs. Together with the noise cancellation, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i allows users to enjoy crystal clear audio even in a noisy environment.

10-hour battery on a single charge

Battery life is a key consideration for consumers. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adds a large, high energy density battery into the compact frame, bringing longer battery life in a smaller package.

When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offers 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call. Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. If the ANC is turned on, it can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge, so users do not need to worry about the battery level when they are out and about or in a hurry.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detects ambient noise through its microphones and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios such as a busy mall, loud public transportation, a train station, an office, or human voice for ANC optimisation, providing users a comfortable noise cancellation experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also features the Awareness Mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings without taking off the earbuds. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode automatically.

Compact and Comfortable design

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s charging case is designed to fit the arc of user’s palm, not too big or too small, the perfect size to carry in the palm of your hand. The device has undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests, finally adopting a design that fits the ear canal, greatly improving long-term wearing comfort.

Senses Your Touch Accurately

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also provides an excellent interaction experience. Users can easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with gesture touch. When using HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 or above, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened. When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly.

The announcement of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i will quench user’s thirst for TWS earphones. Its comfortable active noise reduction, pure audio quality and powerful battery life allow users to fully release their vitality, creativity, and enthusiasm, and enjoy a comfortable listening experience anytime, anywhere.

Pricing and Availability

Preorder the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i from May 28th 2021, at the Huawei Experience Store, Accra Mall and selected retailers for GHS419 in colour variants of Ceramic White and Carbon Black and get 2 free gift boxes.