The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has chided lawyers in the country who use social and traditional media to run down “senior figures”.

He said such practice, especially by senior lawyers, are unacceptable for professional lawyers.

Mr. Dame was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a new school complex for the Ghana School of Law in Accra.

Describing such acts as “dishonourable,” he said, “I take this opportunity to denounce the tendency of lawyers, sometimes even senior lawyers, some of whom have occupied very high offices of the State and have been leaders of the bar to deploy social and traditional media to unjustifiably assail the integrity and reputation of senior figures of this country.”

“Such conduct is dishonourable and occasions a breach of the rules of professional conduct and etiquette at the bar,” he added.

While it is unclear if Mr. Dame’s comment had specific references, it would be recalled that recently, the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, accused the Attorney General of failing to prosecute some former and sitting MPs over the double salary saga.

Godfred Dame believes that if lawyers continue to engage in such actions, it could have negative effects on society.

He added that lawyers with that tendency may be seeking cheap publicity and that must be avoided.

“The spread of false information by lawyers and disregard for the cherished values of the legal profession, apart from being disreputable, poses a far greater threat to cohesion in society especially when it comes from senior lawyers. The misguided craving for cheap publicity and undue disparagement of others must be avoided. The nation ought to be concerned because ultimately a dishonest bar breeds a corrupt bench and affects the core of the society we seek to build,” Mr. Dame added.