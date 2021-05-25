Striking members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists have expressed disappointment about reports that the hospital’s management is engaging the services of laboratory scientists from private facilities.

Ernest Badu Boateng, the Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s Chapter of the Association said such a move could be read as an act of bad faith.

“It also sends a signal to our members that it is as if our issues don’t bother them, and that our services can easily be replaced,” Mr. Boateng said.

He however conceded that it is the right of the hospital’s management “to seek to engage some of these [private] services to mitigate the action going on.”

Background

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital laboratory scientists are on strike to protest the decision of the hospital’s management to keep some two medical specialists in key positions at the Directorate.

They began the one-week sit-down strike on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

According to the group, following a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the Association, it has resolved to draw a road map that will result in a nationwide strike by its members within this week.

“We are giving management and the Ministry this window to quickly resolve the issue concerning the posting of these two medical officers so that peace will prevail, but should we go through this strike and the situation remains the same, then the general assembly, all members will meet again to decide on the next line of action,” Mr. Boateng said in an earlier interview.