Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have declared their intention to strike on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, over accommodation challenges.

The decision to strike was triggered when more than 20 of their colleagues received eviction notices to leave their current residences.

Following an emergency meeting, the doctors unanimously agreed to strike in support of their colleagues.

The Association’s leadership claims that its members are being evicted from their bungalows, which have allegedly been sold to private developers.

The strike, endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association, will only affect new admissions as all doctors have agreed to adhere to the Association’s directive.

The doctors were allegedly given a week ultimatum by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to vacate their existing residences.

Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Medical Association, in an interview with Citi News, expressed dismay at the sudden displacement of hospital staff from their homes, highlighting the agreement made with Manhyia Palace for new accommodations before the handover of the land. This agreement, however, has allegedly been disregarded.

Click here to read the statement by KATH

