The Appointments Committee of Parliament will from Wednesday, June 2, 2021, begin the vetting of the President’s nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers.

The exercise, which will end on Tuesday, June 15, will begin at 10:00 am each day.

In all, 39 deputy Ministerial nominees were appointed under 24 portfolios.

Ten of the nominees are women.

The list also featured first-time Members of Parliament like Hassan Tampuli and John Ampontuah Kumah.

A number of Ministers also maintained their portfolios from President Akufo-Addo’s first term, including Abena Osei-Asare at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo at the Energy Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah at the Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development and Tina Mensah at the Health Ministry, among others.

In addition, a former deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, was also nominated as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

A statement from the presidency indicated that President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that, “just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nominees, so they can join the government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”