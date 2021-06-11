The Appointments Committee of Parliament will continue vetting President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Ministerial nominees later today, Friday, June 11, 2021.

The committee will vet four nominees.

It will begin with the public hearing for a Deputy Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

Deputy Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Deputy Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Isahaku Amidu Chinnia, and Deputy Attorney General-designate, Diana Asonaba Dapaah will also be vetted.

The exercise is expected to end on the 15th of June 2021.

It is unclear if the Minority members on the committee will join the vetting of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah considering the issues that characterised his election as MP for Techiman South, with the NDC challenging the outcome in court.