There is more hope for entrepreneurs in the agribusiness space to scale up their business operations.

This assurance is coming from Absa Bank Ghana, which says that it is ever-ready to provide financial and technical assistance for such enterprises, including start-ups, to help them thrive in order to boost the local economy.

The Head of Agribusiness at Absa Bank Ghana, William Nettey, asked entrepreneurs not to lose focus but take advantage of the support the bank has to offer.

“At Absa Bank, we have facilities available for agribusinesses or businesses that not able to meet all documentation. So come for us to work with you for some time and monitor your progress. We also have our startup proposition that seeks to support start-ups, especially to help them to grow. At the point you are setting up, there is a lot to be learned. It’s not always about money, but there is also the need to learn more to even understand the industry. So come to us to take you through it until a point we realise that you are capable of a financial facility, then we assist you.”

Mr. Nettey was speaking on the Citi Business Festival virtual forum on Citi TV, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He disclosed that the financial institution is being deliberate in the banking processes to cushion agribusiness ventures as a strategy to make them experience growth and sustainability.

“At Absa, we have been very intentional in supporting agribusiness and the facility we churned out this year shows that people are appreciative of it. But we still want to do more, with support from various partners. We are bent on doing this to ensure that finances flow through the value chain,” Mr. Nettey added.

The forum, the third of its kind, was on the theme, ‘Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

It had James Boateng, the founder of Kwafre Farms and a former National Best Farmer; Catherine Krobo Edusei, an Agribusiness Entrepreneur and the CEO of Eden Tree, while Kwesi Korboe, an Agric Economist and the MD of GIRSAL; and Benjamin Gyan Kesse, the Director of the Kosmos Innovation Center, joined via the zoom answering all questions bordering on Ghana’s Agricultural Space.

