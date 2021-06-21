A former Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine has responded to a petition filed by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah against him at the General Legal Council.

The Chief Justice had petitioned the General Legal Council to investigate the Bolgatanga East MP over some comments he made on the 2020 Election Petition Judgment.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, the Chief Justice accused Dr. Ayine of stating that “the Supreme Court’s failure to apply the rules of procedures as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioners’ applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion.”

However, Mr. Ayine, in his eleven-paged response, insisted that his comments did not attack the reputation of the justices who sat on the election petition case.

He insisted that his comments were in good faith.

“As I have stated in this response, as a lawyer, I have a special responsibility to engage in criticism of the work of the judiciary. By reason of my training and experience, I am better placed than most of my fellow citizens to point out deficiencies in judgments and in the performance by the judiciary of its core constitutional mandate.”

He further posited that his comments were within the confines of fair and temperate speech.

