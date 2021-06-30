The government has urged security agencies to quickly unravel the circumstances leading to the killing of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

“Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved crimes,” the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Describing the killing as “terribly unfortunate and condemnable”, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said a quick resolution of the case was necessary to maintain public confidence.

“It does not instil confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished, so the police need to get to the bottom of this and justice must be done,” he said.

Ibrahim Mohammed’s death on June 28, a day after he was attacked on his way home, sparked protests which turned violent on June 29, after his burial.

There are concerns Ibrahim Muhammed was killed by some supporters of the governing party because he has been critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death.

Two protesters died from gunshot wounds after military personnel opened fire on angry protesters who were demanding justice for the late Ibrahim Muhammed.

Video footage from the town showed multiple soldiers firing at fleeing protesters.

Four others are reported to have also sustained gunshot wounds.

The Kontihene of Ejura, Odiasempa Antwi Obugyei II, described the conduct of the military personnel deployed to disperse the protest as excessive.

“We want the government to come to our aid to find justice for us. We want those who killed Kaaka dealt as well as those who instructed the military to open fire,” the Kontihene said on Tuesday.

Describing the protests as rioting, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said a “credible investigation” also needed to be conducted into the incident.

“This is necessary to bring clarity to the sequence of events and to ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished,” the minister said.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has also said it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Ejura Sekyedumase MP, Bawa Braimah Mohammed, has since demanded a full-scale probe into the conduct of the military personnel.

He has also served notice he will file an urgent question to drag the Minister for Defence and other security chiefs concerned to Parliament.