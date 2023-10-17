Relatives of two suspects arrested by Police at Ejura in the Ashanti Region are demanding their immediate release, denying reports linking them to a foiled robbery attack.

The suspects, identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abukakari, were arrested by the Police after a foiled robbery attempt.

They are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation, while one other suspect is still at large.

A police officer died during a gun battle between the officers and the suspects, and another police officer was injured.

However, relatives of the suspects and other residents in the area vehemently deny claims that the two men arrested are linked to the alleged robbery operations.

Assembly Member for Sarki Kura Electoral Area in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality, Adam Alhassan, described the police statement as a total fabrication of lies and demanded the suspects be released.

The assembly member also demanded that the Inspector General of Police review the operations of the Police Investigative Department, which he said is causing problems in the country.

“These two are men of integrity and are not armed robbers,” Alhassan said. “Alhaji in particular is an informant of the police in the municipality. The police also said that two suspects were arrested with one on the run, which is a total fabrication of facts.

“The three suspects reported to the Ejura police voluntarily and were told to go to the Mampong police for their statements to be taken, and they were subsequently detained and later charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, and not robbery as was alleged in the police statement.

“We the family want to use this medium to tell the IGP to monitor and review the operations of the Police Investigative Department since their operations are causing a lot of problems in the police service because any Ghanaian that will meet them will mistake them for armed robbers and we urge the government to free our brothers.”