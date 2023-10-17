In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching Akosombo Dam spillage in Ghana, two eminent organisations have stepped forward with unwavering support for the afflicted residents, pledging substantial contributions to aid in their path to recovery.

StarOil, a distinguished Oil Marketing Company (OMC) delicately woven into the fabric of the affected communities, has today unveiled a magnanimous donation of GHS 100,000. They expressed profound concern for the well-being of those impacted by the calamity, stating, “We at StarOil have been deeply touched by the plight of the people and communities affected by the ongoing spillage of the Akosombo Dam.”

The significance of this gesture is heightened by StarOil’s historical roots, having commenced their operations by providing fuel to the fisherfolk along the Volta Lake. Remarkably, this ethos remains a vital component of their ongoing business activities in the communities within the catchment areas of the Akosombo Dam.

This considerable contribution finds its channel through the Citi TV/Citi FM relief support campaign, a testament to the company’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by those bearing the brunt of the dam’s spillage.

PayAngel, a prominent financial services provider, has also emerged as a stalwart supporter of the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage. Their resolve is unwavering, and they are determined to make a difference in the face of the hardships that have befallen the affected communities.

Joining the Cause

The PayAngel team, profoundly moved by the ongoing crisis, articulated their unwavering dedication to providing support during these trying times. “We’re deeply moved by the hardships faced by the affected communities and are committed to providing support during these challenging times,” they asserted.

As their initial step, they have proudly announced a donation of GH₵10,000, designed to alleviate some of the immediate burdens and contribute to the rebuilding of what has been lost. In a powerful display of commitment, Delali Kotoka, the Business Relationship Manager of PayAngel, and Merveille Hounkponou, a Product Marketing Officer at the company, appeared on the Citi Breakfast Show Tuesday morning to make the donation on behalf of the company.

However, the promise of PayAngel extends beyond this initial act of kindness. They have pledged to not only match but amplify every contribution received from their generous supporters and customers towards the efforts of Citi FM and Citi TV, promising an additional GBP 5 for each donation. “Your contribution, no matter how modest, will not only be matched but amplified by our pledge,” they vowed.

Akosombo Dam Spillage Impact

The repercussions of the Akosombo Dam spillage have been substantial and deeply affecting the local communities. The spillage has resulted in the displacement of over 26,000 residents from communities along the Volta Lake basin. The most severely impacted regions include Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, and other areas within the North Tongu, South Tongu, and Central Tongu Districts in the Volta Region, as revealed on Monday by Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Seji Saji.

In response, NADMO and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have orchestrated the rescue and provision of safe havens for over 8,000 victims in schools and camps.

A ministerial team, under the leadership of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Minister of State in charge of Rural Development and Decentralisation, has taken direct action. This team, inclusive of Deputy Ministers of Information and Energy, Fatima Abubakar and Andrew Agyapa Mercer, visited the affected areas on Monday to gain first-hand insight into the catastrophe and offer relief items to the victims.

The generous effort by StarOil and PayAngel to support the Citi FM and Citi TV campaign, spearheaded by the #ReliefLowerVolta campaign hashtag, stands as a stirring exemplification of unity and compassion. In the words of Richard Sky, a Co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, “Together, StarOil and PayAngel offer a beacon of hope to those adversely impacted, assisting them in regaining their foothold in the face of adversity. The benevolent actions of both organisations serve as a testament to the spirit of community and collective support in these trying times.”

StarOil and PayAngel extend an open invitation to all, urging them to join in their efforts to aid the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage throughout this arduous journey. As Mr. Sky emphasised, “Through these combined endeavours and in collaboration with Citi FM and Citi TV, we can make a substantial impact, offering support and solace to those in need.”

Acknowledging Generosity

In response to the official announcement of StarOil’s intended donation, the Management of Citi FM and Citi TV, through the voice of Mr. Sky, expressed their profound gratitude.

“We extend our deepest gratitude on behalf of the #Relief4LowerVolta Campaign by Citi TV and Citi FM,” said Mr Sky. “Your generous contribution is not just a financial gift; it is a beacon of hope and a testament to your unwavering commitment to making a significant impact in the lives of the people of Lower Volta during their time of need.

“Your contribution is not merely a financial gift; it is a symbol of compassion and a catalyst for positive change. It is through the unwavering support of organizations like StarOil that we can continue our tireless efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by the towns and communities in distress, providing them with the relief they so desperately require.

“Once again, thank you for your incredible kindness and generosity. Your support is nothing short of invaluable, and it resonates deeply within the hearts of those we aim to help. Together, with your support, we can bring hope and relief to those who need it the most.”

Donation Process

To facilitate your contribution, Citi FM has set up a dedicated drop-off location at its Adabraka office in Accra. In addition, you have the option to make financial donations using the MoMo number: 0550900006 (Omni Media), with the reference “Flood support.”

This initiative demonstrates Citi FM/Citi TV’s steadfast dedication to social responsibility, founded on a longstanding tradition of assisting communities facing hardship.