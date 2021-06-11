The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Techiman South constituency, Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, says some measures are being taken to secure justice for persons who suffered brutalities in the area during the 2020 general elections.

The Techiman South legislator, who has been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Deputy Minister for the Local Government Ministry, made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Out of the about seven persons who died during the 2020 election violence, two of them died in the Techiman South Constituency, while six others were injured. Already, the opposition NDC, which accuses the NPP of rigging the election, is challenging the outcome of that constituency’s results in court.

Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah said he is aware that police investigations into the matter have been concluded, and that there would be further action on the outcome soon.

He said the violence is regrettable and must not be allowed to recur.

“What happened is one very unfortunate incident that characterized our election in Techiman South. We had engaged in a campaign devoid of tensions, acrimony, and there was so much unity among the parties. The election came to a close, and just at the very end which was the declaration point, there were some misunderstandings, and a confrontation ensued between some of my constituents and the security agencies leading to this unfortunate.”

“We have taken a number of steps to understand exactly what happened and seek justice for those who were affected so that it doesn’t repeat itself.”

Mr. Korsah also disclosed that he is personally building a house for the families of some victims.

He also added that he paid for the hospital bills of the other victims who were hospitalised.

“The event, as sad as it was, has brought us together. I personally as the father of the constituency have taken some measures to support the family to cushion them. One young man lost his life, the parents are sitting behind me in support of my vetting. That is the peace we want in Techiman South.”

“We have also decided as a measure of support to provide shelter for the family of one of the victims, and as a result of that, a four-bedroom [flat] is being put up for them and the same is also being done for the other family. For those who got injured, some hospital bills are being paid to support them.”

What happened in Techiman South?

Two persons lost their lives in the Techiman South constituency after being hit by warning shots from security personnel, while six others sustained gunshot wounds.

The incident started after a misunderstanding ensued over the declaration of the election results.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, was declared the winner in the polls, sparking agitation from some NDC supporters.

The NDC maintains that it won the parliamentary polls in the area. As a result, the party is in court protesting the result as announced by the Electoral Commission.

NPP members petition Interior Ministry to probe Techiman South election violence

Members of the New Patriotic Party in the Techiman South constituency in March 2021, petitioned the Interior Ministry to investigate the shooting incident that occurred on the 8th of December 2020 at the Techiman South Collation Centre, which led to the death of two people.

The group believes the investigation will help the constituents know exactly what caused the unfortunate event and give the victims justice.

According to the Techiman South NPP Youth Group, an earlier call on the Interior Ministry for investigations into the post-election violence in their constituency had not yielded any results, hence the need for them to officially petition the Ministry.

At least seven persons lost their lives nationwide due to violence during the 2020 general elections.

