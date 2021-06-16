The Ghana Police Service has announced a GHS20,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the bullion van attack that led to the killing of General Constable, Emmanuel Osei and a trader at James town in Accra.

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs of Police, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

She thus charged the public to fully assist the service in its quest to arrest and prosecute the said criminals.

Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman also added that the police will protect informants who provide credible information to them.

“The police continues to encourage the public to be on the lookout for the perpetrators of the heinous crime that occurred at James Town, Accra.”

“The Inspector General of Police has announced a reward of GHS20,000 to any person who gives credible information to the police for the arrest of the perpetrators. In this regard, we assure informants of utmost protection of their identities.”

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, assured the family of the victim that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be brought to book.

The IGP gave the assurance after he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He said the police will get to the bottom of the matter.

“We are investigating. I have instructed the CID to take over the case, and that is the level of seriousness we have attached to the case. So they have started investigations. And as I have indicated, we will definitely get them [perpetrators].”

