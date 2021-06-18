The Appointments Committee of Parliament has struck out the name of a Deputy Minister nominee for Education, Gifty Twum-Ampofo from its report due to unresolved issues over her approval.

The house has however approved the nomination of eleven of her colleagues by consensus, based on the recommendation of the Appointments Committee.

The approved nominees in this batch are Deputy Minister-designate for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister-Designate for Defence, Kofi Amankwaa-Manu.

The rest are Deputy Minister-Designate for Interior, Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Transport Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister-designate for Finance John Kumah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom, Deputy Minister-designate for Roads and Highways Mavis Nkansah Boadu, Deputy Minister-designate for Youth and Sports Evans Opoku Bobbie and Deputy Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Issahaku Amidu Chinnia.

This is the second batch of approved nominees after the initial number of eleven nominees and one Minister of state nominee.