Huawei’s history with audio products is a rich one, full of successes, consumer focused products and unique innovations that revamp how audio in general is experienced. Each of the products, be it the top of the line HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, the youth-centric HUAWEI FreeLace Pro or even speakers like the HUAWEI Sound X, are designed keeping the consumer in mind, which has led to the success story of Huawei’s 66% growth in earphones global shipments in Q3 of 2020.

Huawei recently introduced yet another member to this audio lineup, the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i. A truly innovative product, this new earphone takes inspiration from its predecessors and brings to users a stellar audio experience with high quality sound, active noise cancellation and long-lasting battery life.

This continuous and relentless expansion of the audio profile is a true testament to what Huawei aims to provide its users with, more solutions for an immersive audio experience.

The latest in the lineup, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, is no stranger to such strong features. For instance, it is capable of providing high quality audio with balanced sound waves, thanks to its customized internal components such as its 10mm dynamic driver and professionally tuned audio output for stellar audio quality even in noisy environments.

While wireless audio solutions are the go-to audio devices today, a common concern with them has always been battery life. Huawei realizes this and has always implemented some of the best battery and charging solutions to their products. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is no stranger to this either, offering users with 10 hours of use on a single charge with ANC off and 7.5 hours with ANC on.A full charge can also give 6.5 hours of voice call use with ANC or 5.5 hours of voice call use with ANC off. When used with the charging case, users will get a total of 22 hours music playback or 14 hours of voice calls. The charging speeds have also been improved, giving users 4 hours of use on just 10 minutes of charge.

When considering noisy environments, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also comes with solid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities that detect surrounding ambient sounds and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. This feature allows for a more immersive audio experience, however, it does also take into consideration situations where users need to listen to surrounding sounds or even have a conversation. Typically, this would mean taking out the earphones, however, with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, all they have to do is long press the earphone to turn on Awareness Mode. This mode allows users to hear ambient sounds like announcements or even have a conversation without having to take out the earphones.

There is also an increasing trend where fashion and technology go hand in hand leading to a demand for more stylish products. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, much like its other variants, delivers on this point as well complete with its color variants of Ceramic White, Carbon Black and Red.

Boasting a slim and sleek design, Huawei’s latest earphones show off a stylish and elegant finish while still retaining a functional purpose of wearing and usage comfort. This design also houses the intuitive touch controls. It also pairs up quickly with smartphones, while Huawei phones running EMUI 10.0 and above will get a pop-up notification to connect when the charging case is opened, which then shows connectivity and battery information.

Huawei’s drive to provide consumers with features they would need is often quite evident in their products, which is a direct cause and result for the success of their product line-ups. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i continues this pattern and is yet another device to replicate this success, while also being more accessible at a friendlier price point.