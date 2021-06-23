A former Minister of state and a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Richard Anane, has denied some media reports suggesting that he has endorsed the Vice President, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed President Akufo-Addon and lead the NPP into the 2024 election.

According to the one-time Minister of Roads and Highways as well as Health, under former President, John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, entreated Ghanaians to ignore the reports making rounds on social media.

Below is a Rejoinder issued by the former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Richard Anane, who’s a known supporter of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s presidential ambition.

REJOINDER:

I HAVE NOT ENDORSED DR. BAWUMIA

My attention has been drawn to a publication on some online portals suggesting that I have endorsed the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed President Akufo-Addo.

I wish to state emphatically and unequivocally clear that I have not endorsed Dr. Bawumia to succeed the President. I, therefore, urge the public to disregard the fake news and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.

There are a lot of qualified patriots to succeed the President. The Vice President is doing a good job in his designated role. So are others, including Alan Kyerematen a party Stalwart who I have worked with since 1992 and is doing remarkably well as our Trade minister. However, I am of a strong belief that we need to give our President time and space to govern and that, we must all be guided by the past.

I have encountered the Vice President at a few funerals and, just like many others, our interactions have not gone beyond exchanging pleasantries.

Thank you.

Signed:

Dr. Richard W. Anane