Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Good Day Energy Drink.

The unveiling was done on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Lesfam in Madina, Accra.

Speaking at the programme, Kinaata expressed great joy in his appointment as brand ambassador for Good Day Energy Drink.

The ‘Confession’ singer said even though he had had bad experiences with energy drinks, his perception totally changed when he tried Good Day Energy Drink.

The ‘Fante Rap God’ also told the media on the sidelines of the unveiling that: “I have the followers and people [who consume energy drinks]. If you want to take any energy drink, you need to take God Day Energy Drink. The name says it all. I am going to use my image to help promote this good brand.”

Kofi will be required to use his music, platforms, and prominence to help project the new energy revitaliser.

Kofi Kinaata is one of the most respected music brands in Ghana, who is acclaimed for his coruscating songwriting prowess.

He possesses huge followership, ranging from children to the youth, to older adults.

Present at the unveiling were celebrities such as Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, among others.

Kofi Kinaata is known for songs such as ‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘Confession’, ‘Behind The Scenes’, ‘Sweetie Pie’ and the latest one, ‘Thy Grace’.

Good Day Energy Drink is a uniquely refreshing, and delicious-tasting energy drink, which brings joy, relaxation and good cheer along with it.

It is available on the market for both wholesale and retail dealers.

For inquiries, call 055 222 2299.