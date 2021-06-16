Parliament has approved the report of the Appointments Committee on the President’s list of deputy ministerial nominees.

The fifth report tabled and approved covers the vetting process of one Minister of State and 11 deputy ministerial nominees.

The nominees approved are Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Ministers for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim and Osei Bonsu Amoah.

The others are; Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Minister for Railways Development, Kwaku Asante Boateng, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Moses Anim and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

All the twelve nominees were recommended for approval by consensus without any reservations.

This leaves 28 more deputy ministerial nominees who are yet to be approved.