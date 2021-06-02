Child Rights International has described Tuesday’s ruling for Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students, as a major step towards ensuring students’ interests are protected, particularly in second-cycle Institutions.

The Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court on Monday ruled that the two Rastafarian students who were denied admission because of their dreadlocks should be admitted into the school.

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea were denied admission into Achimota School for refusing to shave off their dreadlocks notwithstanding the fact that they had passed their qualifying examinations and had been selected through the computerized placement system.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Director for Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, stated that the ruling is a crucial one that sets the right tone for child rights advocacy.

He added that it is important for authorities to look into the rules and regulations governing our schools.

“I think it is a victory for the welfare of children in school and also the tragedies that have been brought to bear on the various administrative responsibilities that we should have in our secondary schools, and also the need to streamline the rules and regulations which must emanate from the Ghana Education Service, so there is some clarity. And I think that it serves the interest of our children and then how administrative things must be done in schools.

Mr. Appiah further stated that the court’s ruling was clear and it is now up to Achimota School to find a convenient term or system that will help the two students adjust and quickly catch up on what they missed academically.

“The court did not make any ruling in relation to the term but the directive was for Achimota Secondary School to admit the students. I also know that they run the gold and green track so it is more of an administration issue. We want to find out how the school is going to run that for the children, as to whether they will join those who will be going now or there will be another system of supporting them, but the instruction is that the school must admit the students.”