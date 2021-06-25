The Vice-Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said some objections witnessed from some members of the committee during the vetting of Ministers and Deputy Ministers were out of malice and personal grudges against the nominees.

Afenyo Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority leader, cited the objection of Gifty Twum Apofo’s approval as the Deputy Education Minister as one of the examples.

He said the objection was done based on personal problems between the nominee and the NDC MP, Alhassan Suhuyini.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the Member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, announced his decision to kick against the approval of Gifty Twum-Ampofo.

Mr. Suhuyini said his decision was based on the fact that the nominee did not give a satisfactory response on her alleged bribery of New Patriotic Party delegates ahead of the party’s 2020 parliamentary primary.

“I’m therefore disappointed in the nominee’s lack of candour and what seems to be a conscience that is dead to the threat of bribery and corruption to our democracy,” he said in a public post.

The Efutu MP, speaking in a yet-to-be aired interview on Citi TV’s Parliamentary news magazine show, The Chamber, said the leadership of the house met to thrash out the matter.

“I think it was an issue of miscommunication. On GiftyTwum Ampofo’s issue, I think it was not a matter that came up during her vetting. I will call it personal, which perhaps got escalated. At leadership, we engage each other, and steps were taken to engage on the matter.”

The Effutu MP is however advocating for a review of the law that mandates the President to appoint more than half of his ministers from parliament.

“I hold the view that we should have a strict separation of powers. It will help; so that an MP comes into office knowing that he is coming to do an MP’s work.”

“I also hold the view that our DCEs and MCEs should directly be elected. It makes them more responsible and also takes that responsibility of the MP for many things he cannot afford.”