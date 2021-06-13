Police have shot and injured a suspected robber during a robbery operation at the GIMPA/Fiesta Royal junction in Accra on Saturday night.

The police moved to the area to pursue the suspected robbers after receiving a tip-off from a taxi driver who had been robbed by the suspects.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, who disclosed this said the suspects upon seeing the Police, attempted escaping.

She said the Police opened fire shooting one of them in the process.

“After a short while, the suspects emerged again; this time from another direction of the forest to continue their operation. The team started monitoring their operation; and not quite long after, they pounced on another driver who was also in traffic and the team gave them a hot chase. One of them managed to escape by climbing a fence wall, but another suspect, whose name we have as Kofi Mensah was shot while attempting to jump the wall too” DSP Tenge said.

The suspect was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

He has since been detained per police procedures and will be arraigned on Monday.

This incident brings to five, the number of suspected robbers arrested on the stretch in one week, following several complaints of robbery attacks by users of the road.

A few days ago, the Achimota School District Police Command arrested 43-year-old Richard Bokor for attempted robbery on the GIMPA road,

According to police, the suspect smashed the side glass of a vehicle in an attempt to rob its occupant.

The Ghana Police Service recently advised robbery victims to formally file complaints on their experiences to the nearest police station.

The Police served this notice after realizing that a series of reported cases of robberies along major roads in parts of Accra were only being publicized on social media without any report to the Police.