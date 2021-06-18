On Friday, June 18, 2018, the Citi FM’s Literacy Challenge team visited the Alpha Beta Education Centre and the Merton International School in Accra.

This is part of the team’s efforts to interact with students across the country and encourage them to participate in this year’s competition.

The team first made a stop at the Alpha Beta Education Centre in Dansoman.

The students were excited about the topic for this year’s challenge.

Joel Osei Tutu said, “I find the topic for this year’ challenge very interesting, and I can’t wait to put all my ideas on paper.”

From there, the team visited the Merton International School in North Ridge, Accra.

Students of the school think this is a golden opportunity to make contributions towards national development.

“I find the topic very innovative and interesting. And I am not going to miss the chance to make contributions to a tall list of things that need to be fixed in the country, and hopefully suggest ways to get them fixed. Who knows? My ideas may be picked up by the government,” Manuella Aryee shared.

On her part, Angela Aning is very confident of emerging as the winner of this year’s challenge.

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.